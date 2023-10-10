Christian Nii Nortey Duah Gets World Aquatics Scholarship To Train In Thailand

Young Ghanaian swimmer, Christian Nii Nortey Duah of the University of Ghana, Legon Swim Club (the Legon Sharks) has been awarded a scholarship to train in one of the world’s best swimming centers in Thailand for one year.

His ticket and travel documents were presented to him on Tuesday by the President of Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) Mrs. Delphina Quaye at a short but impressive ceremony at the conference room of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at Ridge in Accra.

Mrs. Quaye said due to the success story of Abeiku Jackson in 2021 who has been doing well in Kazakhstan, the World Aquatics thought it wise to give another opportunity.

She advised him to comport himself very well and be a worthy Ambassador from Ghana and Africa.

Mrs. Farida Iddris, Treasurer of the GSA who serves on the World Aquatic Board commended Christian Nii Nortey Duah for his hard work and urged him to strive hard to compete at the high level like the World Championships and Olympic Games. She said his exploits would open doors for other young Ghanaian swimmers.

Coach Daniel Opare of the Legon Sharks Team said Duah who is 18 years now was discovered at the age of 9 when he was visiting the pool and helping in cleaning the place, and got interested and was encouraged to train with the support of Prof. Aryeetey and other parents.

He said the club as part of their social responsibility often supports young swimmers from the Okponglo community and Duah happened to be one who desired and was determined to take the sport serious.

Mr. Stanley Abbam, Organiser of the Legon Sharks and their Treasurer asked corporate Ghana to support them as they unearth talents for Ghana Swimming.

He revealed that they will be ten years in December and will climax their decade anniversary with a championship on 1st and 2nd December, 2023.

Christain Nii Nortey Duah promised to drop in him time, and hope to get the opportunity to feature at big international meets.

His dad and some members of the club were at the event to support and wish him farewell him.