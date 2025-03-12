Christiana Igbokwe Combines Tradition and Modernity in ‘Ku Saura’

Rising music star and activist Christiana Igbokwe has released a remake of her grandmother’s classic hit, “Ku Saura Re Ni,” delivering a powerful message of peace and unity. The single, titled “Ku Saura,” features the legendary voice of the late Christy Essien Igbokwe in a posthumous collaboration, alongside the King of Arewa music, Ali Jita.

As the world enters the Holy month, Christiana urges people to set aside their differences, embrace forgiveness, and unite as one. “Ku Saura” embodies this message, blending traditional African sounds with modern influences to create a nostalgic yet refreshing musical experience.

Speaking about the project, Christiana expressed her deep connection to the song, stating that the process of recreating “Ku Saura” was a spiritual journey. “It was such a peaceful adventure, and we could feel the presence of my grandma throughout the entire experience,” she said.

The single also showcases the traditional northern Goje instrument, which played a pivotal role in the song’s composition. Christiana describes the Goje as a spiritual and unique instrument, likening it to a violin but with deeper cultural and mystical significance.

Set to release her debut album in November, Christiana has announced a two-part album: “Happy Days” for younger listeners and “Rebirth,” a tribute to her grandmother’s legacy.

“Ku Saura” is now available on all streaming platforms, marking a historic collaboration that bridges generations and celebrates African heritage. With this release, Christiana Igbokwe is proving that music runs in the family, and she is undoubtedly a rising force in African music.