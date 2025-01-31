Christiana Igbokwe Releases New Single”Champion”

12-Year-old American Nigerian, Music Activist, and Humanitarian, Christiana Igbokwe is out with her First single for the year, in anticipation of the release of her Debut Album. She is the granddaughter of the African music legend Christy Essien Igbokwe, who put African music on the world music map with global hit songs such as TAKE LIFE EASY. YOU Can’t CHANGE A MAN, SEUN RERE, AND TETE NU ULA. It is not a surprise that the music legends’ evergreen songs are still relevant to date and used as soundtracks in Hollywood movies and documentaries across the world.

Christiana is definitely following in Grandma’s footsteps and keeping the legend’s evergreen legacy alive. Music found her early at the tender age of 5 and at just 12 years, Christiana is using her songs to create global impact. Remember that in 2023, she became the youngest recipient of the Diana Awards for her music activism and humanitarian works. The Diana award is in memory of Princess Diana, The Princess of Wales. It is the most prestigious accolade a young person can receive for their social action and humanitarian work.

Through her music, Christiana raises awareness on societal issues, with songs such as KINDNESS, LETS CHANGE THE SYSTEM, SHE IS A WOMAN AND DREAMS. Christiana has released over 3 Eps and multiple singles.

Christiana’s new single “CHAMPION” is raising awareness about facing life’s challenges, Resilience, and Victory after defeat.

Christina says the song was inspired by everyone who has gone through one challenge or the other. The recent California fire triggered her to release this single to inspire all those who lost their homes as a result of the fire, the fire fighters who fought hard in the dark to ensure more homes weren’t consumed by the fires, the prisoners and neighbors who volunteered to help are the real “CHAMPIONS”. Christiana was supposed to be in California for an audition this January, unfortunately,y the fire prevented her from flying in from Nigeria.

Just like her grandma who created impactful music, the young singer says that she wanted to create a theme song with “CHAMPION“, describing it as being a song for the people who have pushed through despite life’s challenges and for people who despite the struggles have found a way to emerge victorious. As a young upcoming artist, the lyrics also speaks of each artist’s rise to fame, as well as the challenges, trials ,and tribulations that it carries and the people who have said no to you on your journey to the top.

Listen to Champion on all; platforms here https://christianaigbokwe.com/champion