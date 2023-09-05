Christianity and Islam are bullies of African culture- Bishop Maponga

Prominent motivational speaker, philosopher, musician, and social entrepreneur, Bishop Joshua Maponga, shares his perspective on the impact of Christianity and Islam on African culture. In his view, these two religions have sometimes exhibited a domineering influence and intolerance towards traditional African customs.

According to Bishop Maponga, there is a sense of intolerance that can be observed when followers of Christianity or Islam enter a particular space. They often seek to alter the way of life, exert influence on fashion choices, and attempt to reshape other cultural aspects.

He believes that some Christian doctrines, in particular, can be less accommodating of diverse cultural practices. For instance, he asserts that many aspects of church activities, such as songs, food, and festivals, often appear to align more with European culture than with the rich tapestry of African traditions.