Christians admonished to pray fervently

Mrs. Agnes Bright Gyamfi, a congregant of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Ramseyer Congregation at Baakokrom in Koforidua has admonished Christians to pray fervently as it was one of their major weapons.

She said prayer was an interaction between Christians and God their maker therefore, it was right to constantly pray to strengthen the believer’s faith in God.

Mrs. Bright Gyamfi said in an exhortation during the second day of a four-day Passion Week programme, organized by the PCG-Ramseyer Congregation on the theme, Fervent Prayer.

The Passion Week which started on Monday, April 3, 2023, was to remind Christians of the arrest and death of Jesus Christ in preparation towards Easter.

Various bible passages that gave evidence on how Jesus Christ was arrested in the garden of Gethsemane and sentenced to death were read to the congregation.

To complement each passage read out as recorded in the Bible were several hymns sung by the congregation as they stood and sat down according to the instructions of the preacher.

Mrs. Bright Gyamfi said fervent prayer was intense, passion-filled, focused and Holy Spirit-filled communication with God.

She noted that prayer gave strength to withstand temptations, to get God to provide needs and wants and to prepare Christians for their assignment on earth.

Therefore, Mrs. Bright Gyamfi said Christians must take it upon themselves to pray fervently to God as Jesus Christ did on the night of His arrest to receive strength to accomplish His mission on earth.

“On the night of the arrest of Jesus Christ, He took His disciples to Gethsemane to pray. On reaching there, He asked them to pray as He also secluded Himself to pray”, she recounted.

Though it was good to ask other people to pray for you, she noted that Christians must do very well to also pray fervently to God by themselves.

“We are surrounded by people whose thoughts, we do not know, therefore, it is good we pray as Christians for strength, wisdom and protection”, she said.

Easter is a Christian festival to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead after three days of death.