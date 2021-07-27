Christians advised to accept and be in leadership positions

The General Overseer of the Ablaze City Chapel International, Reverend Isaac Theophilus Mensah has asked Christians to strive to be in leadership positions at workplaces to impact positively on society.

He noted that Christians have allowed unbelievers who did not fear God’s Christian virtues to rather occupy sensitive leadership positions in the country which did not contribute to national development.

The Rev. Mensah was speaking at the opening ceremony of a five-day Leadership Training Conference of the Ablaze City Chapel at Essikado-Mpeasem in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The conference, which is being addressed by other Ministers of the Gospel from the body of Christ, is on the theme, “Training Leaders from the Church to Possess the World”.

The General Overseer said, when Christians lead in all spheres of life by showcasing their God-given potentials, they could make the world a better place for all to enjoy life and experience the glory of God.

The Rev.Mensah said it was the expectation of the Church that the youth would become Leaders of quality after the conference.

The Head Pastor of the Bethel Family Chapel at Essikado, Rev. Emmanuel Ainu asked Christians to awake from their spiritual sleep and possess the land.

He advised the Ministry Giants in the body of Christ to awake the sleeping Giants to redeem the land unto glory.

The Rev.Ainu condemned the seeming competition among members in the body of Christ and entreated Christians to wake up and pray fervently to turn things around to make the world a better place.