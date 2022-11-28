Christians advised to believe in God in times of difficulties

Prophet Raymond Boadi Annor, the General Overseer of the Prayer Theatre Ministry, has admonished Christians to believe in God above any prevailing difficulties in the country.

He said it was unscriptural to give up in life in the face of challenges and setbacks, adding: “For God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”

Prophet Annor was addressing members of the church as part of the 14-day prayer and fasting programme to mark the end of the year, on the theme: “Believing God above the Impossibilities: The Role of Prayer and Fasting.”

He said challenges and difficulties were part of God’s plans to manifest in miracles amid impossibilities.

Prayer and fasting drew Christians closer to God and guaranteed open heaven experience in all spheres of life, he said.

He charged members of the congregation to live up to their civic responsibilities and fast periodically for the country, the church and their families to break barriers of limitations and stagnation.

He advised them to develop the needed competence and expertise in their professions to maximise the blessings of God.