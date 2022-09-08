Christians advised to edify body of Christ

Pastor George Amaning, Founder and Leader of The Potter’s Gate Chapel International in Accra, has advised believers in Christ to pursue peace and refrain from worldly issues which do not glorify the body of Christ.

He noted with concern that the behaviour of most people in the church who peddled falsehood about others just to tarnish their image was ungodly and unchristian.

Pastor Amaning was preaching the sermon during a church service at North-Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region.

Preaching on the theme, “Need for Christians to Pursue Peace and Eschew Divisiveness”, Pastor Amaning said it had become a common practice for some Christians in the Lord’s vineyard to gossip about ministers of the gospel.

He cautioned Christians with such behaviour to desist from the practice since it attracted curses on them and impeded their progress in life.

According to him, people in the body of Christ were churchgoers and only took delight in worldly affairs.

Pastor Amaning was not happy that some people in the church turned out to be in the flesh and wallow in things which did not please the spirit such as gossiping, backbiting, animosity, sorcery and jealousy.

The pastor observed that such people were churchgoers but not true followers of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Amaning urged true believers to walk in the precincts and ordinances of God in a bid to reap his manifold blessings to make the world a better place to live.