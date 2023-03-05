Christians advised to entrust their lives into God’s hands

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd), Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has advised Christians to always entrust their daily lives into the hands of God.

He noted that it was only by so doing that they could live a life of faith and spirituality.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko gave the admonishment in a sermon he delivered at a thanksgiving service organized by the chiefs and people of Akrofu traditional area in the Ho municipality in honour of Rev. Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the EPCG who comes from Akrofu Agorve.

The sermon which was on the theme “stepping out in faith” was based Genesis 12: 1 – 4, Roman’s 4: 1 – 5, 13 – 17, John 3: 1 – 7 and Joshua 24: 2 – 3.0

The Moderator asked Christians to remain faithful and obedient to God even in the most trying moments of their lives adding “He will lead you through life’s wilderness.”

He noted that two things made faith and they were hope and trust which he said should spur Christians to cling on to God.

He said Abraham left his comfort zone when he was called by God “so we must be willing to leave our comfort zones if we want to please our God.”

He also appealed to Christians to seek peace and be in peace with all saying “our Lord and Master, Jesus Christ is the prince of peace so we must emulate Him.

Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko advised Rev. Dr. Dzanku that his decisions should not be taken to please the interest of individuals in the church but rather help move the church forward.

“Some of your decisions will make you become an enemy of some of your own people, but you should always consider the general interest of the church,” he reminded him.

Rev. Dr Dzanku pledged to serve the church in humility and appealed to all to assist him to “make the church better than they come to meet it.”

He paid glowing tribute to the forebears of the church for taking the church to its enviable level.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku appealed to the youth to take their education seriously and refrain from vices that would jeopardize their future and also called on parents not to relent on their efforts in investing in their children’s education.

He was presented with a number of gifts, including an undisclosed amount of money, by the chiefs and people of Akrofu, the church and individuals.

Rev. Dr Dzanku received his terminal degree, PhD in religion and human values from the University of Cape Coast in 2019.

He entered the Trinity Theological Seminary, Accra in1998 and was ordained as a minister of the church 2001.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku served the church in many capacities including being a District Pastor, Ho West Presbytery Moderator before his election as Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church at the Church’s Extra ordinary Assembly in August 2021.

The Clerk who is to serve a six-year one term was inducted into office on 9th January 2022.

He is married to Mrs. Georgina Sabian Dzanku, an educationist and they were blessed with six children.