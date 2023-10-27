Christians Advised To Hold On To The Unshakeable Kingdom Of God

The Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu, has charged Christians to make conscious effort to clinch the unshakeable Kingdom of God.

During his engagement with all ministries at the Yennyawoso Central Assembly auditorium, the clergyman stressed that all kingdoms in the world will crumble, but the Kingdom of God shall remain steadfast and immovable.

He highlighted that nothing can shake God’s Kingdom because it is firmly established. He, therefore, emphasised that since the Kingdom of God is unshakeable, it behoves Christians to do everything possible to remain in the Kingdom by eschewing every sin and offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe.

Speaking on the topic: “Running the Race As You Reposition the Local Church,” with reference to Hebrews 12:1-2; 27-28, the Yennyawoso District Minister admonished Christians to strip off every weight that weighs them down to be able to effectively run the race that is set before them, noting that “every Christian has a race to run.” He said that it is required of Christians to run the race with active perseverance, urging the congregants to focus their eyes on Jesus Christ.

“Things may not go the way we want, that is why we need to run with endurance the race that lies before us to be able to get to our final destination. Do not lag behind,” he stressed.

In conclusion, Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu, charged the ministries leaderships at both local and district levels, to dot communities with rallies and street evangelism, mentor people, organise seminars and conferences, and embark on regular visitations to boost attendance on their respective meeting days.

“We must also have mutual respect amongst ourselves,” he added.

The service, which took place on a separate days as assigned to each ministry during the ministries week, also presented the congregants with opportunity to share their views on how to improve the ministries at both local and district levels.