Christians advised to project unity and love

Christians have been advised to project unity and love as daily virtues to reflect the life of Christ while winning more souls to the Church.

They must guard against selfishness and lead exemplary lives worthy of emulation by non-believers to make society a better place.

The Right Rev. Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Bishop of the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church, gave the advice at the 66th Annual and 12th Biennial Conference of the Christ Methodist Little Band in Kumasi.

The Conference which was held on the theme, “Discipleship, Living the Transformed in Jesus Christ” was to rekindle their relationship with God, study his word and fraternise with each other

The Christ Little Band was established to deepen the Christian faith of its members, help them witness Christ and propagate the gospel

Speaking from the book of Romans in the holy bible, Rt. Rev. Owusu said the early Christians were killed due to their strong faith in God and so they must live by their faith always.

He said Christians must not bear grudge against each other but dedicate themselves to the service of God and not live a double standard lifestyle of being in the world and in the church.

He charged the leaders of the Christ Little Band to continue to work hard to ensure the growth of the Diocese and the Methodist church at large.

Very Rev. Sampson Obeng Adjei, Synod Secretary, Kumasi Diocese, said transformation was an inward renewal and reshaping of the mind through a Christians inner person into the likeness of Christ.

He admonished them to submit to the Holy Spirit, for their minds to be renewed as Christians.

The Synod Secretary also called on them to commit their lives totally to God to experience his goodness.

Very Rev. Joseph Asemah – Boadi, Superintendent Minister, Ahinsan Circuit Methodist Church also said that Jesus Christ was the focus of scripture, centre of their history, the heart of their mission and the standard of their ministry and leadership.

He urged them to follow his footsteps and make their “lights shine before men”, just as Christ did.

He also said they must worship God by submitting and surrendering to his supremacy and staying in the light of his truth.