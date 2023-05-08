Christians advised to share the Gospel with others in humility

The Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has advised Christians to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others in humility regardless of their social standing.

He expressed worry over the “arrogant” and “judgmental” posture assumed by some believers when sharing the Gospel with others and urged them to refrain from such behaviour.

The Clergyman quoted 2 Timothy Gently instruct those who oppose the truth. “saying, 25:2”s hearts, and they will learn the truth.’Perhaps God will change those people

Bishop Ansah said the use of such judgmental tactics had little to no ability in converting unbelievers and urged Christians to rather allow God Himself to convert the unbeliever.

He said sharing the Gospel was important because that was the only way to draw people from sin into salvation.

Bishop Ansah said Jesus personally charged believers to share the Gospel, as such, no Christian had an excuse not to do so.

“Hitherto, we were alienated from God but Jesus, through His sacrifice on the cross reconnected us back to God and brought eternal peace. Don’t feel shy to talk about this wonderful act of love shown to all humanity.”

“Talk about Jesus in the morning, afternoon, evening and even dawn. The more we talk about Jesus, the more His power manifests in us. Anyone who wants to see and experience God’s power, must talk about Christ,” he said.