Christians advised to stop blaming their parents, family members for their failures

The Reverend Cephas Akakpo, Fiave District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost has called on Christians to “stop blaming their parents and family members for their failures”.

Instead, they should fine-tune their mindsets to the changing world business and economic dynamics.

He said they needed to leave their parents and families and take their destinies into their hands if they wanted to succeed in their business ventures.

“Be creative, innovative and persevere in your business adventure and you will succeed”, he said.

Rev. Akakpo said this in a sermon on Sunday at the Ho-Fiave Central Assembly of The Church of Pentecost in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

He said engaging in business in an old fashion way would make one stagnant financially and economically and urged them to leverage technology for maximum benefits.

The District Pastor asked congregants not working to start some work “as victory comes from action, so don’t stay in one place”.

He said God was available to help those who started doing something; as “it is not over until you die”.

Rev. Akakpo advised them to go into animal husbandry and crop farming as it paid and urged congregants not into business activities to use social media as “modern day marketing to make gains.

The District Pastor also admonished youth, especially Christian youth to refrain from engaging in social vices such as prostitution, homosexuality, fraud and armed robbery as it was anti-Christians and ungodly.

Elder Anthony Adegah, the Presiding Elder asked them to venture into tree planting, especially teak tree planting as there is enough money to earn from it.

He said as they were alive, they needed to sow in the morning, afternoon or evening since they don’t know which one would germinate and bear fruit.

Elder Adegah, who is a Timber Merchant, said business pays, but depends on how one plays his or her cards well.