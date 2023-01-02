Christians advised to strive for excellence

Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has advised Christians to strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

He said to win the Christian race, every Christian must play according to the rules of the Bible.

Rev Adorsu gave the advice in his homily at the December 31st Watch Night Service of GCCI Maranatha Assembly to usher in the new year on the theme: “Imitating Christ in how He reached out to the lost World.”

Speaking on the topic “My Year to Run and Rescue the Lost Souls,” Rev Adorsu encouraged Christians to enter the new year with a new life and a new heart.

Quoting from the Bible, the District Pastor said “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain”.

He mentioned that 32 National Teams, including Ghana participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tournament, however, Argentina emerged victorious because they played according to the rules and also excelled above all other countries.

He noted that to enter the kingdom of God, one had to play according to the rules of the Bible.

Rev Adorsu appealed to Christians to prioritize evangelism in order to draw more people into the Kingdom of God.

He further cautioned Christians against living a life of hypocrisy; adding that walking in righteousness would attract divine blessings and favour.

He advised Christians to serve God well and that he (God) would surely reward them for their love and labour in his vineyard.