Christians advises to be merciful to others

Christians were advised to show mercy and compassion to others because God has been merciful to them.

Reverend Father Anthony Frimpong, the Curate at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Tamale said mercy can be the physical needs of the poor.

He gave the advice in church during the first Sunday after Easter sermon in Tamale, saying Christians should have mercy on the poor by showing kindness to provide them their needs for God’s blessing.

Reverend Father Frimpong said God wants Christians to be an agent of mercy to enhance forgiveness.

“We have all hurt other people and made mistakes, and we need mercy to correct our mistakes.” He stated

According to him, mercy changes the lives of people for good who have made mistakes for some reasons.

He said God’s mercy has been reflected in the cross of Christ to show his love towards us.

He urged Christians to always pray to God for his mercy to strengthen their closeness with him.