Christians and Muslims must support Anti-LGBTQ Bill – Rev Adaletey

Reverend Benjamin I.K. Adaletey, Head Pastor of Gateway Temple, Assemblies of God Church, has urged Christian and Muslim communities to rally behind the Anti-LGBTQ Bill to protect Ghana’s future.

He warned that activities of homosexuals were unnatural and destructive and, therefore, allowing their surreptitious acceptance into the Ghanaian society could destroy the county’s future.

He called on the leadership of religious groups to “lift up prayer” for Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) and his colleague lawmakers seeking to legislate the “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ)”.

The private members Bill, if passed into law, would ensure proper human sexual and Ghanaian family values and proscribe Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) in Ghana.

It would also ban propaganda of and advocacy for the promotion of LGBTQ+ as well as provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTQ+ and related activities.

Rev Adaletey described the Bill as a good one in line with God’s principles and appealed to the Christian Council of Ghana, Catholic Bishops Conference, Pentecostal and charismatic churches, the Muslim community as well as other religious movements to back the Bill.

“When it comes to the leadership of the church on earth – the Christian Council, the Catholic Bishops Conference, Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches, this is the time for these associations to come together and make their voices very clear and stand behind the word of God.”

Rev Adaletey said sexual activities of gay and lesbians were in contravention of the natural laws of God adding: “Certainly, it is actions such as these, which led God to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah.”

“We should stand behind the MP pushing for the passage of the Bill because that man is being used by God. As we declare our fasting and prayer this week we will lift him in prayer.”

About 87 per cent of Ghanaians support the ban on LGBTQ+ holding public meetings, according to a survey by the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability.

Section 104 of Ghana’s Criminal Code of 1960 prohibits unnatural carnal knowledge, which is defined as sexual intercourse with a person in an unnatural manner or with an animal.

Under subsections of 104, rape and bestiality are also criminalised.