Christians Are Destined For Greatness – Pastor Prah Amonoo

The New Tafo District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, who doubles as the New Tafo Area Secretary, Pastor George Prah Amonoo, has assured Christians that by virtue of their belief in Christ Jesus they are destined for greatness and prosperity.

He explained that Jesus, whom they have believed is able to do above and beyond what they can envision.

“We serve a God who raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the trash heap; seats them with noblemen and gives them a throne of honour,” Pastor Prah Amonoo said this in a sermon he preached on Sunday, June 18, 2023, to wrap up the Yennyawoso District Week celebration held at the Redemption Assembly auditorium, under the theme: “Be the Head and Not the Tail For Maximum Impact In the Nations.” – (Deuteronomy 28:13).

Speaking on the topic: “You Are Destined For Greatness,” culled from 1 Samuel 2:8; 2 Corinthians 8:9; Romans 8:30; Jeremiah 1:5, among other scriptures, Pastor Prah Amonoo revealed that when God created humankind, He put the seeds of prosperity and greatness in them. He, however, said that man lost these inherent virtues to sin.

The New Tafo District Minister stated that Jesus Christ was, therefore, sent to the earth to restore man to his former dignity.

“For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ: Though He was rich, for our sake He became poor, so that by His poverty we might become rich,” he noted.

He, therefore, stated that anyone who accepts Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour shares in this promise of greatness and affluence.

The New Tafo Area Secretary explained that though the promises of God are sure, this does not mean Christians should sit idly and fold their arms in anticipation of God’s blessings.

To access the blessings of God and become great, Pastor George Prah Amonoo urged Christians to be purposeful in life; hardworking and develop good work ethics (2 Thessalonians 3:10).

He further advised them to be faithful to the Lord in tithing and offering, and be generous towards others (Proverbs 11:24-25; Galatians 6:9-10), saying, “If you sow into the ministry of man of God, God will bless you.”