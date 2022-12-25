Christians asked to allow God’s love to reflect in their lives

Most Reverend Bishop John Baptist Attakru, Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Catholic Diocese, has asked Christians to allow the love God has shown to the world to reflect in their lives.

“As true followers of Christ Jesus, allow God’s light to shine in your lives, and note that the greatest gift from God is love and humility,” he exhorted.

Bishop Attakru, in a sermon at Mary Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi, said this year’s Christmas was special despite the difficult economic situation people were facing.

“We should, therefore, be thankful to God,” he emphasized.

The church was beautifully decorated, and many of the parishioners clad in white clothes to signify their joy and to be alive for this year’s yuletide.

He said people should not only lament about the current economic situation but should cast their burdens on God who is all loving and merciful, adding, “use the difficult times to seek spiritual blessings from God.”

Bishop Attakru said: “The joy and peace being celebrated today should allow you to accept God in your lives and endeavour to show love to those who are less privileged.”

He asked that the yuletide should be used to pray fervently for all war-torn countries so that the good Lord, would through their prayers, help change the world.

“God is with us all the time, let’s follow Jesus Christ and emulate his lifestyle by allowing God’s light to always shine in your lives,” the Bishop stressed.