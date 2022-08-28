Christians asked to be humble and patience

Reverend Father Patrick Aberor, Headmaster of Holy Cross Seminary, Tokurano, has asked Christians to always be humble and patient.

He said Christianity is about humility and patience, which all must emulate as Christians.

The priest said Christianity is not “Tsoboe, tsoboe”, but individual lifestyle.

He said marriages and families are broken nowadays because of lack of humility and patience.

Rev. Fr. Aberor said these at the celebration of 20th anniversary of Glorious Harps Choir of St. Anne and Joachin Roman Catholic Church, Teshie, Accra at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said even school children had no humility and respect for their teachers and parents, which was a threat to their future.

The headmaster said luck of humility led to conflicts between teachers, parents, and family heads, so there was the need to respect each other no matter the situation.

He said one could not live in society and does whatever pleases him or her, thus, those with deviant behaviours should amend.

Rev. Fr. Aberor said those with positions in the Church and society should know that their positions are a calling from God, so they must lead with humility.

He advised the congregants to avoid gossip but love each other as Christ loves us.

The Priest also admonished Catholic faiths to keep to the Church’s Doctrine because doctrine is a history and “those who don’t have history have no doctrine.”

Mr. Philip Nii Okine, Choir President of Glorious Harps Choir, St. Anne, and Joachin Roman Catholic Church, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that as part of their celebration, they decided to move out of their comfort zone to a different Diocese in the country and after several deliberations and consultations, they settled on the Jasikan Catholic Diocese.

He said they were in Kadjebi to minister their songs and sell their second album to the congregation.

Mr. Hopeson Gasper Tetteh, Church President of Blessed Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church Parish, Kadjebi on behalf of the Church presented a Citation to the Choir for chalking twenty years and their historic visit to the Parish.

Present were Monsignor Vincent Anti, Catholic Formation and Counseling Centre, Nsuta-Buem, and Rev. Fr. Lawrence Kwaku Anani Quist, Parish Priest, Blessed Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church Parish, Kadjebi.