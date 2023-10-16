Christians asked to consult the holy spirit in times of trouble

The Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu, has admonished Christians, especially members of the Church against seeking help and power from ungodly sources in times of distress.

Instead, he urged them to always inquire of the Holy Spirit who makes His home in them during difficult moments.

“In The Church of Pentecost, we don’t do consultation, neither do we do divination. Therefore, when you have a problem, you have to inquire of the Holy Spirit who lives in you and He will surely tell you what to do,” he stressed.

Speaking to the congregants during the climax of the District Week Celebration, which was held under the theme: “Arise! Reposition Yourself To Break Barriers For Maximum Impact,” on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the Redemption Assembly auditorium, Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu noted that seeking power and help from any source other than God is idolatry, which is detestable and abomination to God.

He clarified that it is not entirely wrong for one to share their problems with their district pastor for an advice or a prayer support, but not to have anything to do with divination, sorcery, mediums or anyone who consults the dead.

According to him, practitioners of these have Satan and demons as the source of their information, and God does not reveal His will to them.

Narrating the story of King Saul who had banned all mediums and those who consult with the spirits of the dead from Israel, but in desperation he turned to one for counsel (1 Samuel 28:4-8), the clergyman urged the congregants not to go back to their former lives after they have believed and accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour.

“As Christians, we are being watched and read everyday by people, therefore, we must live a life worthy of our calling in order to compel non Christians to come to faith in Christ Jesus,” he advised.

In his sermon on the topic: “What Barriers Do In Life,” the Yennyawoso District Minister explained that barriers bring fear, which in turn leads people to consult mediums and spiritism just as in the case of King Saul.

He further mentioned that barriers bring limitations in progress in life, stigmatization, and limitations of potential, urging the congregants to spare no effort to break every barrier in their lives, be it physical or spiritual. He, thus, prescribed fasting and prayer, the word of God, the name of Jesus, righteous and holy living, faith, and the fear of the Lord as weapons to be employed by Christians in their quest break barriers.

Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu called on Christians not to toy with their Christian life, but to be fervent in prayer as they engage in battle with enemies who are not flesh and blood.

He also advised the youth to pri​or​i​tize education to acquire marketable skills and qualifications, and not to embroil themselves in immoral acts like sakawa, among others.

Present at the service was Mrs. Joana Amoakowaah Adubofourh Asiedu (wife of the District Minister).