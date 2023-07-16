Christians asked to eschew bitterness, live harmoniously

The Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu-Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, has urged Christians to eschew bitterness and live harmoniously with each other irrespective of their differences.

He said bitterness was a negative emotion, which if not handled properly, could destroy even the most beautiful relationships.

Bishop Owusu-Ansah gave the advice whilst delivering the sermon during Sunday church service at Dansoman in Accra.

He advised them not to allow unfavourable experiences dampen their spirits, but to always encourage themselves in the Lord.

“Always have a positive outlook on life and speak positively. Don’t allow your bitter state make you speak negative and self-defeating words,” he added.

The Bishop urged them to carefully choose their circle of friends and seek advice from Godly and experienced people.

Quoting from Exodus 15:22-25, he prayed for the congregation and Ghana that God would heal the land and turn any state of bitterness around.