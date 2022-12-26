Christians asked to keep faith with God

Reverend Cephas Akakpo, Fiave District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, has asked Christians to keep faith with God as it helps prevent poverty, sickness, and death.

He said though faith is unseen, it brings progress, success, and prosperity to those who believed it.

Rev. Akakpo, who made these revelations in a sermon to end 2022 Christmas Convention at Fiave in the Ho Municipality, said when Christians continued to look forward despite oppositions and setbacks, it sends a powerful message to others that God is trustworthy and able to sustain those who follow Him.

The District Pastor said they also needed to be humble no matter their wealth and positions so as not to incur the wrath of God because Jesus Christ is a humble person.

Rev. Akakpo said, “Jesus borrow Donkey for evangelism as a sign of humility,” so his followers should emulate him by behaving as such whether in leadership or work.

He said Jesus came to partner with humanity, so Christians ought to rely on him even when in financial distress or marriage problems, for he would deliver them.

The Man of God said Jesus, which means Emmanuel would deliver them from sins, deaths, and persecution, when they believed in him and followed his teachings.