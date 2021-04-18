Pastor Biodum Lawal, Accra Zonal Pastor of the Christ Embassy Church, has asked Christians to put their dreams and aspirations into actions.

In a sermon titled, “How to get to your Destination,” on Sunday, he charged the congregation to put more efforts into whatever they were doing to get to their destination with faith.

Pastor Lawal said what was important was the starting point and urged them not to give up when they faced challenges on the way to greatness.

“The challenges is not a problem, the challenges will rather take you away from your place of comfort and push you to do more,” he said.

“Change can make it look as if you are struggling or your progress is slow, you may lose certain things but still keep going.“

Pastor Lawal stressed the need for Christians to listen, learn, believe and live by the word of God.

“Remind yourself every day that you belong to God and you will achieve your results no matter the circumstance, you will always bear fruits and produce results,” he said.

Pastor Lawal called on all Christians to serve God, commit themselves to God while depending and cooperating with the Holy Spirit.