Christians challenged to endure hardship

Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has challenged Christians to endure hardship for the sake of Jesus Christ.

This, he said, would enable Christians reign with Jesus Christ in his Kingdom when he comes back.

The District Pastor made the appeal in his homily at the Sunday Church Service of the GCCI Maranatha in Tema.

He said the key for living strong and successfully life, was to abide in the word of God and its disciplines without wavering.

He noted that it was only abiding in the word of God that Christians could be truly called the disciples of Jesus Christ.

Quoting from the Bible, Rev Adorsu said: “If thou faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small.”

Rev Adorsu said the same hardship that Christians were facing, was being accomplished in their brothers who were not born again, hence Christians must hold fast to Christ.

He reiterated that when Christians hold fast to Christ, they would experience the glory of God; stating that “Christ in you, the hope of glory”.

Rev Adorsu cautioned Christians that in the last days perilous times shall come.

He advised Christians to hold on to godly living to please Jesus Christ who had called them to holiness.

“Let’s endure and depend on Jesus. Let’s make heaven our priority.” He stated.

At the ceremony, the District Pastor inaugurated a seven-member Board for GCCI Maranatha Assembly.