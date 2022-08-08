Christians charged to keep faith in promises of God

Bishop Hamish Oddoye, Head Pastor of the Korle Gonno branch of the United Denomination Originating from Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), has charged Christians to keep faith in the promises of God.

He said believing in such promises and exercising faith was the surest way to receive answers to their prayers.

“If you don’t exercise your faith, it doesn’t grow,” he said.

Delivering his last sermon as the Head Pastor of branch on Sunday, Bishop Oddoye noted that believing in God and exercising the faith in His promises was key to achieving a breakthrough.

He delivered his message on the topic: “Master Key to a Breakthrough.”

Faith, he explained, was the distinguishing factor between a Christian who received God’s promises and that who did not.

Bishop Oddoye said it was nearly impossible to please God without faith.

“Faith is a very special thing, which has a key role to play in every person’s life. The Bible says, without faith it is impossible to please God,” he said.

He added that: “Believing is master key to breakthroughs. We must have faith and exercise that faith to attain God’s favour and promises.”