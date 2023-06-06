Christians encouraged to put their hope in God

Christians have been encouraged to put their hope in God and rely on him for a breakthrough despite all the challenges they are facing.

Reverend Dominic Owusu, the Senior Pastor of Calvary Temple Assemblies of God (A/G) Church who made the call, said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ should assure believers that whatever problem they encounter would surely end.

According to him, sincere hope comes by trusting God even when circumstances are difficult.

Rev. Owusu made the call in a sermon at the Calvary Temple A/G at North Suntreso, in Kumasi on the theme: “Hope that does not disappoint us” from the Book of Romans 1:17-21, Rev. Owusu noted that against all odds Christians must believe that there is God to turn things around in their favour.

“Normally people put their hope in their monies, cars, houses and in human beings, which disappoint them on the road, but as a Christian put your hope in the true God because he alone can turn things around in the difficult time,” he counselled the congregation.

The Man of God explained that Abraham and his wife Sarah were in their old ages, but God gave them a child, so God can do anything beyond human comprehension.

“Abraham was 100 years old, Sarah was 90 years, and God gave them a child at that age. Just keep your hope and faith in him, he will turn your story one day,” Rev. Owusu encouraged the Church.

He also advised Christians to seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all other things shall be added unto them.