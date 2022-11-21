Christians entreated to remain faithful in God’s love

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has entreated Christians to work hard to remain in the Kingdom and love of God.

He said even though Christians were called and chosen by God, they were required to love God and remain faithful to Him.

He said this while delivering a sermon in Tamale on the theme: “The Remnant of Israel”.

Right Reverend Tong encouraged Christians to be steadfast in faith, not to run from responsibilities, adding only remnants would be saved.

He stated that it was clear from the Gospel that it did not matter what denomination Christians belonged, but what rather mattered was their obedience, love and faithfulness to God and to one another.

He said “It all has to do with the individual. Your preparedness will determine whether you belong to the remnant or not.”

He added that “The fact is we do not look for God. He comes to us and that is what incarnation is about, God taking the nature of humanity and dwelling with us.”