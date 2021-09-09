Christians in Ghana asked to stop paying tithe to ‘armed robbers’

Apostle Martin Aman of ‘The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ’, has advised Christians to desist from paying tithes to fake ‘men of God’ whose interests are only to feed on Christians.

“Desist from giving your tithe to a thief or an armed robber who claims to be a Pastor or a Prophet. Tithe must be paid in truth and also not to the wrong person.

“The word of God has nothing to do with selling of prayers, deliverance, water, and anointing oil. Moreover, any Prophet who tells you it is your mother or father who is bewitching you, that person is not a Prophet, but a fetish priest,” he said.

Apostle Aman said this at a news conference organised by the Church on Thursday in Accra to “awaken Christians to the truth and enable them to adhere to the teachings of Christ and not anti-Christians.”

The conference was also to announce the Church’s upcoming conference in Ghana, slated for Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1500 hours at the Golden Gate International School, Adenta New Site.

The conference would provide a platform for the sick to be prayed for and those tormented by evil spirits delivered.

Apostle Aman said the Church, founded by Prophet Kacou Philippe, an Ivorian, also known as, “The only true Prophet of our generation”, saw the extent to which Christians were being “misled” by many churches across the globe and decided to take the message of “truth” to the people.

He said a “true” Prophet of God always came to fulfil God’s promise and not to cause chaos “like many of today’s Prophets”, and said the fact that one attended Church or was a member of a congregation did not mean the person knew the truth.

“There is only one God in Heaven and if so, there can’t be many truths on earth. The Prophet Kacou Philippe has come to open the eyes of Christians to see and run away from fake teachings, fake worship, fake deliverance, fake prophecies and robbery in the church,” he said.

Apostle Yanick Aka, also of the Church, said “true” Prophets of God did not need to attend pastoral schools to operate, adding that they were to do the work of God by revelations.

He said the conference was being replicated in many countries globally, including Ghana, Togo, Benin and the Philippines to draw Christians closer to God.