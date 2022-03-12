Christians In Oti Give GHC 34,000 To Support National Cathedral Project

Christians in the Oti Region have donated an amount of GHC 34,000 towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

Most Reverend T.K. Titus Awotwi Pratt, a member of the Board of Trustees said, the Cathedral would serve as a centre and a symbol of national cohesion amongst the various Christian denominations in Ghana, and that, it would be for ‘all who believe that Jesus is Lord.’

He said the Cathedral will have an auditorium, chapels, baptistery, a music school, an art gallery and a biblical museum among others.

Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat said support from the public would help quicken the construction of the edifice.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Cathedral was a unique structure that would not only serve as a place of worship but also as a tourist destination.

Mrs Aryee, who is the Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries, said the appeal had an overwhelming response and urged other organisations to come on board to help complete the facility on schedule.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister said, Ghana, as part of the global community, is fast losing the family values and we cannot continue in that direction.

He said ‘for those of us who belong to the Christian religion ‘we are aware of what the priests and prophets in the olden days achieved by building temples for the Lord’.’