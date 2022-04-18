Christians in Sekondi-Takoradi commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ

Christians in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis attended church service, crusades and conventions to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Many of the Churches visited by the GNA saw the congregants clad in white and cream apparels to signify their joy to celebrate this year’s Easter without COVID-19 restrictions.

The churches were full to capacity with some of the congregants still in nose masks while others were without mask, but hand sanitizers were provided for all to use to sanitize their hands.

At the Fire Glory Chapel in Takoradi, Reverend Samuel Kwesi Abraham, General Overseer of the church reminded Christians to recognize their God given position and work towards attaining it.

He said the resurrection placed Christians at the right hand of God and opened them up to numerous spiritual blessings.

The General Overseer said it would only take Godly living, righteousness and focusing to get to heaven.

He, therefore, enjoined the Christians to love the sacrifice on the cross, live its importance to ensure continued blessings in the Christian walk.

The General Overseer also called on Christians to make prayers, reading of the Bible a daily activity for the Christian power…… “let not underestimate the power, anointing and the relationship God has established with Us.”

At the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi, 35 people were baptized into the church after six weeks of catechism while 63 others received first communion.

Reverend Father Francis Davies in a sermon urged Christians to see the celebration of Easter as the reliving of Christian salvation.

He said the occasion had brought new creation to mankind and that Jesus did not rise from the dead for himself but the salvation of mankind thereby making Christians Easter people.

Father Davies said Easter was not a period of sorrow, sadness, depression and worries but a period of joy, love, peace, reconciliation, and togetherness.

He urged Christians to put behind them all the past deeds, sinful acts and forge ahead as new creation and people of Easter so that the sacrifices Christ made for mankind would not be in vain.