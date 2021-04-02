The usual street procession held after the Good Friday church service in Sekondi was absent this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The principal streets of Sekondi were quiet as members of orthodox churches could not embark on their symbolic walk of Jesus Christ to Calvary.

The congregants were clad in black and red to signify sorrow and sadness of the crucifixion of Jesus more than 2000 years ago.

At the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Sekondi, there were three services to mark Good Friday and the crucifixion of Jesus.

A sermon advised Christians to keep in mind salvation, which is the purpose of the Easter celebration.

They were also to have a succession plan just as Jesus Christ appointed John to take care of his mother Mary.

Mr Joseph Annan, a Lay Preacher, speaking on “The need to have a succession plan,” said as stewards appointed by God, Christians are to take good care of the things entrusted to them.

He said taking care of children, spouses, family, and businesses were forms of stewardship.

He said Jesus on the Cross realized the need for someone to take care of His mother and, therefore, appointed John.

He said Jesus gave Christians the responsibility to take care of the earth until He returns.

Alexander Affum, preaching on the seventh words on the cross, “Lord into your hands I commit my soul,” explained that God was the giver of life and all good things.

He said, “when God is our protector, we have nothing to fear or worry about.”

Bro Affum encouraged Christians to commit everything into the hands of God.

At the Mary Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral, the congregants prayed the stations of the Cross in batches on the cathedral compound.

Kissing of the Cross was not done but the congregants were made to bow before the crucifix.

In a sermon, Reverend Fr. John Baptise Attakru, Apostolic Administrator of the Sekondi Takoradi Catholic Diocese, urged Catholics to let the sacrifices Christ made reflect in their daily lives

He asked them to be true Catholics and lead lives that showed they were true followers of Christ.

Rev. Attakru called on the congregants to celebrate the feast of Easter in moderation and to ensure adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols.