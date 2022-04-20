Christians in Tamale celebrate Easter Monday 

Easter Monday holds religious significance for Christians’ holy day across the country as part of Easter.

The event followed Easter Sunday; the day Jesus Christ was resurrected following his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Easter Monday denoted the victory of life over death, and it is celebrated after Easter Sunday.

This year, most families in Tamale celebrated Easter Monday with picnics.

Miss Enyonam Bensah, a Christians from Light House Chapel said she was incredibly happy to celebrate Easter and have fun with her friends and family.

Mrs Mabel Ametehe, a member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana, expressed gratitude to God for protecting her family and sought God’s mercy to continue to bless her and the family throughout the year.