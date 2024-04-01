Christians In Tamale Commemorate Good Friday

Tamale, March 29, – Members of the Roman Catholic Church in Tamale joined other Christians worldwide to commemorate Good Friday, one of the most significant events on the Christian calendar.

The day marks the suffering, crucifixion, and death of Jesus Christ to atone for the sins of the world and reconcile believers with God eternally.

Holy Friday is observed as part of the Paschal Triduum, which is the final three days of Lent and Holy Week, especially for the RC Church, the Friday preceding Easter Sunday.

Almost all Catholics who attended Good Friday wore black or red clothes for the special church services to commemorate the day, which is one of the pillars of Christianity, especially for the Roman Catholic Church all over the world.

The Reverend Fr. Anthony Frimpong, the Curate at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Tamale, who led the mass said that Good Friday is a very significant period for Christians to fast, pray, and ask God for repentance and meditation on the agony and suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross.

He advised Christians to use this lent season period to build their faith in God and love one another as part of the Bible teaching.

He said Christians should follow the examples of Jesus Christ’s humility, Service, obedience, and selflessness and reflect on the mercies of Almighty God and bless others accordingly, to enhance their spiritual growth.