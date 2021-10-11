Christians must devote themselves wholly to the service of God-Oscar Morrison

The Resident Pastor for International Gospel Church (ICGC) Holy Hills Temple, Rev. Oscar Morrison, has urged all Christians to devote themselves wholly to the service of God.

“The way you treat God; the same way He will treat you. You need to value God. By sacrificing your whole body to Him,” he emphasized.

Rev. Oscar Morrison made this remark during Sunday service when International Gospel Church (ICGC) Holy Hills Temple marked its 4th year anniversary in Accra.

Basing his sermon on 2Samuel 6: 13, the man of God, advised Christian to always move according to the direction of God; by adhering to every instruction that comes from the creator.

This he said, service to God and having the interest of His Kingdom at heart was crucial to every believer’s life, so that God, in return, will promote them. He also asked Christians not to lean on their understanding but rather focus on God at all times.

Rev. Oscar Morrison also cautioned Christians against seeking assistance from idols, saying that only God can defend them from their foes.

“As Christians, we need to eschew immoral acts that have the tendency of thwarting our blessings from God,” he added.

The Man of God, on the other hand, advised believers to cultivate a culture of giving in order to aid in the expansion of the Kingdom business.

For the past four years, the Holy Hills Temple of the International Gospel Church (ICGC) has been working diligently with the golden aim of winning more souls for Christ and raising leaders to help expand the Kingdom business.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh