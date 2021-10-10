Christians must pursue salvation at all times-Evangelist

Evangelist Kudzo Agbetum has called on Christians all over the world to conscientiously seek the Lord in their daily activities to be saved.

He said anyone who seeks God diligently, would be rewarded with salvation. “He who comes forward to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him,” he added.

Mr Agbetum, speaking to a group of Christians at Battor-Adidokpoe in the North Tongu District of the Volta region said God was the only thing that could be freely sought and urged Christians to seek him to be a good testimony to his name.

The Evangelist said Christ’s salvation was to impact himself into man and the more of the life of the Son of God one received, the morethey became saved and charged Christians to work towards salvation on daily basis and lead an impeccable life to glorify God.

He said God’s divine life was a medication that dealt with man’s sinful situation, therefore it was imperative for all to receive the life, stressing that God’s new world did not tolerate sin and only the righteous would inherit it and that the righteous were those who were saved now in the life of Christ.

Mr Agbetum said the basic work of Christ Jesus was to save man from sin and that Christ was the cure for sin, noting that sin was profusely widespread in recent times, imploring all to turn to Christ and be saved to avoid God’s judgement.

The Evangelist said sin was the reason for God’s judgement, and God who judged the ancient world with flood and Sodom and Gomorrah with fire, would soon come with eternal judgement of fire, however, he wanted all men to turn to him now and be saved.

He said though sin had dominated the entire world, conquering people from all the cardinal points, God provided a solution to deal with the sin situation in the world which is Christ Jesus, hence all must run to Christ and be saved from their sins.

“You will beget a son, you shall call His name Jesus, for it is He who will save His people from their sins. Mathew (1: 21). He is able to save to the uttermost those who come forward to God through Him, since He lives always to intercede for them (Hebrews 7: 25)

Mr Agbetum said all the vices carried out including; fraudulent deeds, criminal acts, murders, and immoral practices were due to the prompting of sin within man and that Christ was the only one who could save people to the uttermost so they would not be able to sin again.

He said though there were Christian groups all over including; small villages, to find the purpose of Christianity was difficult because Christians were doing things unbelievers would not do, thereby creating a wrong impression to the world.

The Evangelist said Christianity was degraded to extent that the world did not know that there was salvation.