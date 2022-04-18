Right Reverend Dr. Lt. Col. B. D. K. Agbeko (Rtd), the Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana has called on Christians to trust in God for ideas, wisdom for development.

He said they should lay on God for uncommon ability to survive in the hard and this difficult economic situation.

Rt. Rev. Agbeko made the call in his Easter message to his congregation.

Easter, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.

He said with the resurrection power and the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, “we will be able to overcome this unexpected poverty in a nation blessed with all the natural resources that can make us rich and powerful.”

The Moderator said besides any interpretation and understanding of Easter, the fact remained that the Lord Jesus rose in victory over death which resulted from the power of sin and evil.

He said when He resurrected from the dead, Easter revealed to believers that there were no more fears of impossibilities, “if we could only believe in Jesus the Christ.”

Rt. Rev. Agbeko said the Lord Jesus demonstrated what Christians should hope for as His followers: resilience, courage and triumph.

“I pray the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ stimulate your faith to overcome the impossible in your life,” he added.