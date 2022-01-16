Christians need knowledge for breakthroughs

The Reverend Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church has advised Ghanaians to commit themselves to knowledge acquisition to experience breakthroughs.

He noted that often, Christians knew God’s plan or direction for their lives, however, due to the lack of the know-how, they ended up unfruitful in their pursuits.

“Ignorance destroys but knowledge sharpens a believer. If there’s anything that causes more destruction than the devil himself then it is lack of knowledge.”

“Read wide! Seek for knowledge in any area God has spoken to you about or else it may seem as though He never spoke to you. Knowledge is key and a requirement to activating whatever God has instructed you to do,” he said.

Rev Bempah quoted from Hosea 4:6a saying, “my people are destroyed from lack of knowledge.“

He said though the devil was the major cause for most people not succeeding, disregard to God’s directives and lack of resources could also hamper one’s progress.

Rev Bempah said closed doors could manifest in the form of delayed marriages, bareness, incurable diseases and joblessness, amongst others.

However, he said anyone who accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Personal Saviour, was on the path to experience unending breakthrough.

Rev Bempah also advised Christians to exercise faith in God because “everything is possible for the one who believes.”

He entreated them to devote themselves fully to prayer and fasting, and be under the shepherding of an anointed Man of God.

“Fasting and prayer is a master key and a covenant access to open doors. It is ordained for the dominion of the end time Church. It produces tremendous power to break yokes and open impossible doors,” he added.