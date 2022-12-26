Christians should be careful with their journey with Christ

The Reverend Steven Osafo, a Retired Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) – Mataheko, has cautioned Christians to be careful with their journey with Christ in this end time.

Rev. Osafo challenged Christians to work for their salvation and walk in accordance with God’s word, “be watchful in your Christian life and make sure nothing stops you from entering the kingdom of God.

“The devil since creation has been at work deceiving mankind and luring many into sin.”

Rev. Osafo, preaching the Christmas message, noted that God gave His only begotten son for the world, for the salvation of mankind, no matter the problem of mankind, Christ is still the redeemer.

He said God had set an appointed time for changing the situation and granting wishes.

He said the birth of Christ brought happiness to the life of human, and they should make sure to be part of God’s kingdom.

“The gifts presented to Christ – the gold represents the kingdom of God, the frankincense represents the works of Christ, and the myrrh represents the death of Christ and the glory of God,” he said.

Rev. Osafo said God had already put enmity between His children and Satan, and Christians should not be afraid of the devil.