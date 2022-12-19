Christians told to eschew greed, corruption

The Reverend Joseph Obiri Yeboah (JOY) Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana General Assembly, has asked Christians to demonstrate the values of the faith by desisting from acts of greed and corruption.

He said that should be the “moral witness of the Church”.

The Moderator said this at the Ga Presbytery 100 years anniversary thanksgiving Service in Acra.

“Let Christianity in Ghana show through the reduction in the level of corruption in this country, and reduction in the level of greed..,” he said, stressing that the principles of the Church included witnessing spiritually, morally, socially and environmentally.

He said witnessing spiritually ought to be complemented by moral uprightness because Christians worshiped a moral God.