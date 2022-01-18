Christians told to respond to every threat of the enemy with prayers

Pastor Daniel Okyei Boakye, Resident Minister of the Takoradi branch of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) has admonished Christians to respond to every threat of the enemy with a prayer.

He enjoined Christians to position themselves in a way that would make them prophets of their lives to be able to appreciate the things God was doing in their lives and the intents of the enemy as they unfold.

Pastor Boakye made the remarks when giving a sermon at the climax of this year’s “Beginning with Jesus” revival which is an annual event on the church’s calendar held with intensive prayer sessions.

He recounted how Daniel resorted to prayer to achieve excellence and deliverance by bringing out the king’s forgotten dream and further interpreting the dream.

He also recounted how Hannah yielded to prayer in her predicament and charged the members to emulate same in the New Year and the years ahead for God’s intervention.

Pastor Boakye read from 2 Chronicles 20:3, “Alarmed, Jehoshaphat resolved to inquire of the LORD, and he proclaimed a fast for all Judah”.

He said because the church failed to pray in the era of Stephen the Apostle, the apostle was executed, however, when Peter took over, the church became sensitive to the situation and lifted a prayer to God for intervention which got him out of the prison.

He also took the members through 2 Kings 6:8-23 which was the main scripture for the event and observed that often times, people’s private discussions ended up in the public domain.

He affirmed the commitment of God to make known evil intent of others to them, but stressed the need for one to be serious with God by giving up on mundanity, amorous living and vices to be able to align themselves with God and to hear from God.

He also stressed verse 23 which read, “The raiding bands of Aram didn’t bother Israel anymore and we will not be bothered about what the enemy plans against us”.

Pastor Boakye assured the members of God’s protection, security and goodness as they journeyed into the New Year and beyond if they remained steadfast.

He encouraged the members to pray, saying, in that way, nothing would go on in their lives without God revealing it to them.

Pastor Boakye ushered the members into prayers after the sermon, while intensive prayers were said based on the messages that came throughout the fasting and prayers period in the course of the week.

Members also prayed into their lives and for others for the intervention of God.