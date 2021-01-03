Christians have been advised not to renege on their efforts to worship God in 2021 as the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue to surge around the World.

Reverend Father Thomas Kweku Aidoo, the Parish Priest of Aboadze Saints Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, who gave the advice underscored that it was only in true worship that God could save the world from the pandemic.

“Let us extol God for his protections and mercies upon us even in the midst of COVID-19 despite our iniquities,” he said while encouraging them to be punctual at church.

Delivering his new message on Friday New Year’s day, Rev. Fr. Aidoo asked Christians to emulate the exemplary character of the Lord Jesus Christ to walk in truth, decency and strictly obey the commandments of God in order to be abounded with his unending blessings.

He further admonished Christians to work in tandem with the tenets of God, saying that would help them give proper accounts of themselves when they are called to eternity.

Rev. Fr. Aidoo further admonished Christians to endeavour to avoid backbiting, discredit of one’s character and misunderstandings in the church, adding fostering unity among themselves would surmount the growth of the church.

He reiterated that “God has been so good to mankind. He has endowed us with his spiritual gifts such as wisdom, protection and this warrant that we show gratitude to him for such favours in our lives”.

Rev. Fr. Aidoo asked Christians to remain committed to the work of God and ensure that the gospel reached all corners of the world.

Rev. Fr. Aidoo noted that Jesus Christ never discriminated against humanity and that Christians should draw inspiration from such virtue to show love and compassion to one another.

Christians should not arrogate unto themselves powers because of what they have accomplished in life, he added.

Rev. Fr. Aidoo called on Ghanaians to abide by the COVID-19 protocols, saying the disease was real and wreaking havoc in other parts of the world.