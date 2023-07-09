Christians urged to adhere to teachings of Christ

Reverend Father Joseph Sackey, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Tamale at St. Theresa Roman Catholic church has advised Christians to follow the  teaching of Christ .

He said Christians should live a holy life and also be a reflection of Christ by following his  steps.

Reverend Father Sackey gave the advise during a church sermon in Tamale. He entreated Christians to obey the commandments of Christ.

“It’s essential that God lives inside of us, wanting to radiate the words thoughts, attitudes and actions, and how we love others as he loves us.”

He said the reflection of Christ is seen in  how Christians treat others.

Reverend Father Sackey noted that If Christ is not seen in Christians life by people around them, it is because they don’t want him to be, not because God cannot shine through them.”

He said God has charged Christians to live a life that reflects Christ, no matter what the world or society may be like around them.

“We are all divinely handed the opportunity to be a reflection of Christ, but it’s up to Christians whether they want Christ to be seen in them.” He added.

