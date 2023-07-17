Christians urged to appreciate times, seasons of God

Apostle Simon Ansomabadi, General Overseer of the Chosen Ambassadors Ministry International in Tamale has expressed the need for Christians to appreciate the power of God’s times and seasons to help strengthen their faith in moments of difficulties.

He said appreciating the times and seasons of God required that Christians upheld the values and principles of God during bad and good times.

He said: “It is important that as Christians, we remain steadfast in serving God in both high and low moments, because God delights in our perseverance, commitment and steadfast love for him.”

Apostle Ansomabadi said this while delivering the sermon, under the theme: “Understanding the Power of God’s Times and Seasons.”

Quoting Ecclesiastes 3:1-2, the cleric said God did not do things haphazardly, adding, “he fulfills His promises according to His times and seasons.”

He emphasised that most believers backslid from the Christian faith because of their inability to discern between the seasons of their lives, adding “Every season in our lives is meant to strengthen and empower us to serve God and humanity.”

He advised believers not to forsake the righteousness of God during challenging seasons to win the trust of God and prayed for God’s continuous guidance and protection over Christians, especially during tough and trying times.