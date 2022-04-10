Christians urged to avoid all forms of violence during Easter

The Apostle Prophet Dr Francis Kwadwo Owusu, the Founder and General Overseer of the Annoiting Prayer and Evangelistic Ministry (APEM), Tema, has urged Christians to avoid all forms of violence before, during and after the Easter festivities.

He said this in a sermon on Sunday as Christians celebrate Palm Sunday to mark Christ’s triumphant entry to Jerusalem.

Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu said Easter was the most important festival on the Christian calendar, and, therefore, encouraged Ghanaians, especially Christians to reflect on their lives during the period.

He asked them to be humble just as Jesus did when he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey.

He urged Christians to be forgiving for peace to prevail in the world.

“Despite all of His agony at His crucifixion, Jesus forgave His adversaries,” he stated.