Christians Urged To Be Determined And Committed In Their Walk With God

Pastor Charles Oduro of Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost, has urged Christians to chart the path of determination and commitment as they journey with God.

Pastor Oduro gave the advice when he fellowshipped with members of the Grace Assembly on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Exhorting the congregants on “Determination and Commitment” the man of God underscored the necessity for Christians to be determined and remain committed in their Christian service, especially in this era where wickedness and iniquities abound and the love of many being grown cold.

He explained that determination and commitment are the major elixirs for Christians, urging them not to depart from these principles irrespective of the challenges they might face in their walk with God, saying, “Christianity requires determination and commitment to reach one’s destination.” He added: “Had it not been determination and commitment, Christ could not have even died for us.”

He noted that it is easy for one to profess their faith in Christ Jesus, but it takes determination and commitment to remain in the faith.

“As humans, sometimes when things do not go the way we expect them to go, or when we experience delayed responses to our prayers, we turn to feel disappointed and begin to lose hope. However, those with determination and commitment remain focused and forge ahead no matter what happens until they achieve the desired results,” he explained.

Defining determination as firm or fixed intention to achieve a desired end, Pastor Oduro revealed that determination intertwines with commitment, which on the other hand, is an agreement or pledge to do something in future.

The Yennyawoso District Minister mentioned Daniel and his three compatriots (Daniel 1:1-8), and Ruth (Ruth 1:16-18) who exhibited high sense of determination and commitment in their endeavours, which eventually yielded their heart desires to buttress his assertion. Those people, he said, did not only determine, but they also committed themselves to the course and nothing changed the decision they took.

“Whether we believe in the reality or not the decision we take affects us either positively or negatively,” he said. He, therefore, advised believers not to allow anything to change their decisions concerning Jesus Christ.

Pastor Charles Oduro further admonished Christians to be wary of the kind of information they expose themselves to as such information could strongly influence their lives.

“The information you have, determines your thinking, your thinking determines your behaviour, your behaviour determines what you become,” he concluded.

As part of the service, four children were dedicated to the glory of God.

The wife of the District Minister, Mrs. Gladys Nana Yaa Animah Oduro, was present at the service.

Source: Yennyawoso District Media Team.