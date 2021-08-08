Christians urged to be one in the Lord – AG Minister

The Berean Assemblies of God Church has held its Cultural Day with a call on Christians to be one in the Lord.

“We are one in the Lord, no Jew or Gentile. Our God is a God of varieties. Whether black or white, we are all creations of God.”

Reverend David Ampadu Berkoh, Pastor in charge of the church located at Ogbojo near Madina, Accra in a sermon to mark the day said “once we give our lives to God, we are one.”

Quoting Galatians 3: 26-28, Rev. Berkoh said “no tribe was superior to the other.”

“No matter the tribe you are coming from, we are all one in Jesus Christ.”

Cultural Day has been set aside every year for the various tribes in the church to showcase their culture and varieties of foods.

Ewes, Fantes, Nzemas, Ga Adamgbes, Akans and some French Nationals sang songs in their various dialects to praise God.

They also took turns to showcase their various unique apparels.