Reverend Richmond N.Y Mensah, Senior Pastor of Glorious Liberty Chapel Assemblies of God Church at Abrepo-Mpatasie, in the Kumasi Metropolis, has urged Christians to celebrate the goodness of God in their daily activities.

He said despite the challenges around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only the goodness of God that had helped Christians to be ushered into a new year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of damage, and as a result of that, many people around the world have lost their lives, but it is only the grace and goodness of God that we are alive to see a new year”, he pointed out.

Rev. Mensah told the church members during a church service on Sunday, at Calvary Temple Assemblies of God, at Bantama.

He said Christians would forget to thank God when things were going on well in their lives but would complain to God in bad times.

Rev. Mensah stressed the need for Christians to always remember the Lord and appreciate Him for what he had done in their lives.

“As long as we live on this earth, we will face the good and bad days, but when it happens, we should always remember to thank him, whether good or bad”, he added.

Rev. Mensah charged Christians to have faith and trustfully obey God, and also adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols to help curb the spread of the virus.