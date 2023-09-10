Christians urged to change the philosophies of their families

Christians have been admonished to spare no effort to extricate themselves from the ancestral philosophies that run through their families by devoting themselves to effective prayers.

Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu, the minister in-charge of Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost, who gave this admonition on Friday, September 1, 2023, during the District Lord’s Supper and Tithe prayer week at the Central Assembly auditorium, further advised Christians not to take things for granted as far as the generational philosophies are concerned.

Reading from Hebrews 7:11-12 and 1 Peter 2:9, Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu spoke on the topic: “The Law Must Change.” He narrated how Jesus, who, being a Jew became the High Priest contrary to the law regarding the priesthood which was mainly for the Levites.

“Just as Jesus changed the law concerning the priesthood, so must we change the laws and the philosophies in our families,” he highlighted.

Punctuating his sermon with his personal testimonies, the cleric recounted the various family philosophies and charged the congregants to go any length to break away from such philosophies as they have adverse effects on the family, irrespective of one’s status in Christianity.

“As for salvation we have received it by the virtue of our belief in Christ Jesus. However, there are some maledictions and philosophies in our families which must be seriously dealt with. You must change the philosophy before it changes you,” he said.

Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu also shared the story of the daughers of Zelophehad in Numbers 27, who stood on their grounds to alter the law regarding the sharing of the inheritance in Israel to stress the need for Christians to do likewise in their various families.

After the sermon, the congregants were zoomed into a period of intensive prayer.