Apostle David Akure Appiah, an Associate Pastor for Perez Chapel, Koforidua has advised Christians to take advantage of the death of Jesus Christ on the cross and accept him as their Lord and personal Savior.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview after the Easter Good Friday Service, Apostle Appiah, who is also the Acting Chaplain for the Police Training School, encouraged Christians to give their life to Christ and live exemplary lives to signify the crucifixion of God’s son.

The Police Church in the New Juaben South held a joint Good Friday Service with the Police Training School in remembrance of the death of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday is a Christian celebration to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross.

It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover.

Easter in Ghana is mainly a cherished period, where people take advantage of the occasion to visit friends and family.

However, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have taken the ‘spirit’ out of this year’s celebration.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

