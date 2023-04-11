Christians Urged To Crucify The Flesh To Experience The Resurrection Power

Christians have been admonished to put to death their old sinful nature in order to experience the resurrection power of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku, the New Tafo Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, who gave this admonition, explained that any individual who believes in Christ Jesus experiences the resurrection power and that same power enables the believer to live life of unimpeachable rectitude and integrity.

He said that before one can live a meaningful Christian life, they must first go to Calvary to be crucified.

“You cannot know the victory of the resurrection without crucifixion,” he stressed.

Prophet Tetteh Doku was delivering a sermon during the climax of the New Tafo Zone Easter Convention held at the New Tafo Division School Park, Kumasi, on the Resurrection Sunday [April 9, 2023] on the topic: “The Power of His Resurrection.”

Focusing on Philippians 3:10 and Romans 8:11, the New Tafo Area Head said that just as the resurrection of Jesus equips believers with power, the crucifixion also enables them to put to death their old sinful nature by nailing it to the cross forever (Galatians 5:24).

He mentioned the Resurrection Sunday experience and the Pentecost Sunday experience as types of the resurrection power.

Differentiating between the two, he stated that “the Resurrection Sunday experience is about the new birth (John 20:22), whilst the Pentecost Sunday experience is about the power to do the work of God.”

“So, when Christ Jesus breathed on the disciples to receive the Holy Spirit after His resurrection, He wanted them to go through the new birth,” he explained.

According to him, the Resurrection Sunday experience was not enough, hence the Pentecost Sunday experience, where the ascended Christ poured out His Spirit on the believers to be empowered (Acts 2:1-4).

Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku iterated that whoever encounters the resurrection power lives a transformed life. He, therefore, advised the gathering to live a life in keeping with repentance, saying, “One way we can prove the resurrection of Jesus Christ is by living a changed life.”

He gave many instances, both in the Bible and in the lives of individuals to prove the existence of the resurrection power.

The man of God also admonished Christians to be very circumspect in their utterances and avoid the use of disparaging comments, especially on their children because words are powerful, and should never be uttered carelessly since they could have an adverse impact on the listener or hearer. In the place of unwholesome talk, he advised them to always utter gracious words that would edify themselves and those around them.

As part of the service, some officers due for retirement were introduced to the congregants.

The event recorded a total attendance of 3,830, with many souls won to the glory of God. 34 persons received the Holy Spirit baptism with initial evidence of speaking in tongues.

Held under the theme: “Jesus Christ; The Atoning Sacrifice For Our Sins” (1 John 2:2), the 2023 Easter Convention organized by the New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost, took place simultaneously at four zonal centres within the Area.